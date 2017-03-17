Barrie police continue to look for the third of three males involved in an assault outside a Dunlop Street East restaurant last month.

Police have video surveillance relating to the incident, which took place Sunday, Feb. 19 outside a McDonald's.

Two males have been arrested.

The third is described as white, age 17-19, standing 5'10” tall, with brown hair and wearing a red baseball hat, a red and grey coat, khaki pants and Converse shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. D. Steele at 705-725-7025, ext. 2584 or at dsteele@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.