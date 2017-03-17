A Barrie man was arrested Thursday after booze was taken from the downtown liquor store, and city police are looking for another man.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, two men entering the Mary Street LCBO caught the attention of staff when they each took off backpacks and unzipped them in the rum isle.

Staff approached one man, who asked if he could fix up the the store's exterior in exchange for alcohol.

Police said a second man went to the vodka section and concealed a bottle in the waist of his pants.

And when the employee turned away, the first man grabbed a rum bottle and slid it into his backpack, police said.

As both men left the store, they were asked by the cashier if they had anything to buy and said 'no', police said.

But when they reached the parking lot one man pulled a vodka bottle from his pants and took a swig – before walking toward a Mary Street rooming house, police said.

Officers went there but couldn't find anyone matching the descriptions.

On Thursday, an officer on patrol in the downtown spotted a man matching the descriptions of one of the suspects, and he was arrested.

A 26-year-old man is charged with theft under $5,000 and breaching his probation. He was given an April court date.

Questioned about the second man, he gave the name Paul to police.

He is described as white, age 50-60 and was wearing a green Nike toque, a red neck warmer, black jacket, black backpack, a striped shirt with a blue-collared shirt underneath and jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. B. Bromley at 705-725-7025, ext. 2780 or at bbromley@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.