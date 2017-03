INNISFIL – A man angered Thursday by what he considered an unfair division of labour in his marriage faces a mischief charge.

South Simcoe police called to an Alcona home said a wall was damaged and plates were broken, as was a snow shovel on the porch.

A man left, but turned himself in to police when contacted later.

A 32-year-old man will be living elsewhere and must avoid his spouse as he awaits a court date to face the mischief charge.