SPRINGWATER TWP. - March 16 marks a year since Jaimee Lee Miller's body was found in Simcoe County Forest, east of Gill Road and south of Hillview Crescent.

The 30-year-old woman was reported missing to Barrie city police on Nov. 2, 2015. A missing-person investigation determined that she was last seen by family and friends in mid-October of 2015, with no contact with anyone since that time.

Police are again reaching out to the public for information on this homicide.

There's a $50,000 reward, offered by the province of Ontario, that remains in place.

This remains a joint homicide investigation involving OPP and Barrie police, under the direction of Set.-Insp. Jim Gorry of the OPP criminal investigations branch.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or city police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2160, Crime Stopper at at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.