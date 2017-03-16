Uber has eyes on Innisfil

INNISFIL -

It’s an unlikely partnership.

A municipality, with a mix of urban and rural communities, and Uber, the ride-sharing service that, until now, has operated primarily in large urban centres.

But that’s what’s being proposed in the Town of Innisfil, as an alternative to a traditional transit system.

Innisfil, which has a population of about 38,000, has had repeated requests from its residents for transit, that would link centres of population in Alcona, Sandycove, Cookstown and Stroud to GO Bus stops and other venues, including the town hall and Innisfil Recreation Complex at Innisfil Beach Road and Yonge Street.

But the town has balked at the cost of “fixed route” transit and the purchase of one or more buses. The cost of a one bus shuttle route has been estimated at $273,000 per year, after grants.

Town staff proposed the partnership with Uber as a ride-sharing alternative, that could provide transportation on demand for a price comparable to “bus fare.”

In a presentation to Innisfil council Wednesday, manager of land use planning Tim Cane and planner Paul Pentikainen were joined by Uber’s Brent Chang, and described how the Stage 1 concept could roll out in the municipality.

“What can we do for the price of bus fare, if we’re not shackled by capital expenditure?” Cane asked, noting that staff are negotiating with local taxi companies, but also approached Uber - “a first in Canada.”

The service would be based on Uber Pool, which allows groups of individuals travelling to the same destination to share a ride.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to partner with the town,” Chang told council. “The concept is fairly simple. Press a button on your smart phone and get a ride.” Since not everyone has a smart phone, Uber has offered to provide iPads at key public locations, that could be used to order the service.

Chang assured council that Uber drivers undergo comprehensive RCMP screening and records checks, that vehicles must be certified as meeting safety standards, and that drivers are covered by insurance, and licensed through the City of Toronto.

Pentikainen described a model by which Uber Pool would offer rides to various locations for a flat fee. The town would subsidize the ride, paying the difference between the fee and the actual Uber charge, using the $100,000 budgeted for transit in 2017.

Examples included a ride from Alcona to the Innisfil Recreation Complex. Riders would be charged a flat fee of $3; the actual Uber charge is $9 to $12; the town would pay the difference, of $6 to $9.

A ride from Alcona to the Barrie South GO Train station would cost a rider $5; the Uber charge is $15-$20, and the town would pay the difference of $10 to $15.

However, Sandycove residents wanting to travel to Royal Victoria Hospital at the north end of Barrie would pay almost the whole Uber charge of $26 to $34, receiving only a $5 subsidy from the town.

“How long this ($100,000) will last will depend on demand,” Pentikainen said, describing the partnership as a kind of pilot project. “The main goal is really to retrieve information,” including to identify key routes where demand is highest and where residents are willing to pay.

The town will also continue to explore partnerships and possible cost-sharing arrangements with taxi companies, and providers of transportation that include the Red Cross. But the municipality is looking for a flexible system that can be launched by May 1.

“We need to start somewhere, and start quickly,” said Pentikainen.

“This is a starting point for us,” said Cane, noting that use of the ride-sharing option will allow the town to better understand “where people are going,” leading to Stage 2, that could refine the routes offered, and even consider a fixed route transit system.

“We’ve gone through these studies before, but this is going to be real data. It’s what we’ve been lacking,” said Coun. Doug Lougheed.

Councillors raised a number of questions, including recent sexual assault claims against Uber drivers in some cities.

“We work very closely with law enforcement” to ensure safety, Chang responded.

Council voted to authorize staff to sign a partnership agreement with Uber and to continue talks with taxi companies to provide ride-sharing and accessible transportation service. As a “goodwill gesture,” the municipality will refund 2017 taxi licensing fees, although other restrictions on cab companies will remain in place.

The town also intends to look for funding for its ride-sharing proposal from both the County of Simcoe, and Ministry of Transportation gas tax fund.

“One of two things is going to happen. It’s going to move to Stage 2, or it’s going to be cancelled,” said Lougheed. If it is cancelled, “that meant that people in Innisfil didn’t use it... If you didn’t support it, then we can’t support a bus system. Either use it or lose it.”

Coun. Donna Orsatti congratulated staff “for thinking outside of the box, because residents have been thinking, Enough studies!”

Next steps will be promotion of the new service - and the recruitment of Uber drivers.

