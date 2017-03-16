And so it begins.

Public meetings will be held Monday in Barrie that could lead to huge residential and industrial development on the former Innisfil land – property handed to the city, by the province, to accommodate more growth.

In both cases the developer is Watersand Construction; it wants to build 1,445 residential units – single-family homes, townhouses and affordable townhouse on 218 acres of land at McKay Road West and Veteran's Drive – along with a block of future commercial use.

Watersand also wants to build 16 industrial employment blocks right across the street, at McKay and Veteran's, on 101 acres of land.

“In terms of the significance, I would say they're the two largest applications that are coming forward in these new lands,” said Coun. Andrew Prince, who represents this area. “They're going to essentially set the tone of where we want to go.”

“A very long time to get to this point but this is a milestone for the city,” Mayor Jeff Lehman said. “These are the first new communities in the (former Innisfil) area and as such I think it's very important to get them right.”

The Barrie-Innisfil Boundary Adjustment Act of 2009 transferred 5,770 acres from Innisfil to Barrie on Jan. 1, 2010.

Development plans for this huge area have been formulated slowly by the last two city councils in Barrie.

The Salem Secondary Plan and the Hewitt's Secondary Plan were both approved by Barrie city council in June 2014.

Late last year, a public meeting was held to rezone the Hewitt's and Salem secondary plans, where another 41,000 people are to live by 2031. About 5,700 units would be built in the Salem plan, 10,000 units in the Hewitt's plan.

These areas are for 60% of Barrie's population growth to 2031; the remaining 40% will be within the city's old borders.

The residential template is for a diversity of single-family homes, townhomes, two-unit homes, apartments, garages set-back to homes with restricted door sizes, smaller car spaces, retail places and restrictions on commercial/recreational vehicles in residential areas.

Lehman said the plan appears to have many of the aspects of new communities that the city is seeking.

“In particular, the residential plan has a grid-type street pattern, natural area winding through, affordable townhouses on the north side by the arterial road, a school and park in the middle, and one of the new 'village squares' on the edge of the natural area to the west.” he said. “It also appears to be more walkable than many other suburbs I've seen.

“As I've said before, it looks more like the old east end of Barrie than some of the newer areas.”

Prince said this is just the beginning of development plans in this area.

“I'm dealing with so many of them in Ward 7 right now. Every week there seems to be a couple that come through. It's absolutely unbelievable,” he said. “The flood gates are open, that's for sure.”

Lehman said he was particularly pleased with the industrial development proposed.

“With the incredible real estate market right now, and the city having sold out of our own lands, there is strong demand right now for well-situated industrial lands in Barrie,” he said. “If this proceeds quickly, I'm sure we will want to work with the landowner to market these lands to manufacturers and other businesses.

“Bringing the new industrial lands to market so that Barrie can be even more competitive in attracting jobs has also been a priority for me since joining council 10 years ago,” Lehman said.

Also of note in Watersand's residential development plans are 231 units of laneway townhouses, which are to be affordable housing.

Keith MacKinnon of KLM Planning Partners, Watersand's consultant, did not return a phone message left by the Examiner on Thursday, to explain what was meant by affordable housing.

Barrie city council approved an affordable housing strategy in February 2015, intended to increase the supply and range of affordable housing options for residents at all income levels and stages of life.

The 10-year plan's goal is to create 840 affordable rental units in the city by 2024.

Affordable housing is a range of housing types, including low-cost accommodation for ownership and rental, along with subsidized housing. It also means families and individuals of all income levels can find suitable and adequate places to live - without spending too much of their income on housing.

The other development of note in the former Innisfil land is a new public high school at 225 Prince William Way, approved in June of 2016.

Its plans include a 135,625-square-foot, split-level school there for just more than 1,000 students. The site would also have two sports fields, a rubber running track, parking and enough room for 15 portable classrooms.

City council and the Simcoe County District School Board argued for months about the specifics of the plans, before it was approved by a 6-5 vote.

Ontario's Places to Grow Act allows Barrie to grow to a certain population, with a certain employment level, by 2031. City planning department figures show a population of 154,283 people in Barrie now that will increase to 210,000 by 2031.

Monday's public meetings are early stages in Barrie's planning process. Once held, the applications will go to city planning staff for a report, and council will decide if the plans are approved, denied or altered.

bbruton@postmedia.com

Watersand proposed residential development

1,047 single family homes

167 townhouses

231 laneway townhouses (affordable housing)