ORILLIA – A break-in and theft at a Mississaga Street nursing home last Sunday has a familiar ring to police.

OPP say a man entered the residential home at 1 p.m. and cash was stolen.

Video surveillance was operating.

He is described as white, in his mid30s with a slim build, facial hair and short brown hair, and was wearing an Under Armour hoodie and baseball cap.

During the evening of Feb. 23, an auxiliary room door at Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston was found to be damaged and its locking mechanism missing. A door to the mechanical room was also damaged, but there was no entry and nothing was missing.

Security staff had spoken to a man inside, but did not detain him.

Earlier that same evening, a break-in took place at Good Samaritan Nursing Home. Entry was gained through the reception window and cash was taken, while the doors to the manager's and administrator's office were damaged.

Nottawasaga OPP said the suspect is in his 30s, stands about 5'10” tall, has a slim build, facial hair, a mustache and short brown hair.

Police say both suspects are the same man.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 705-326-3536 or 705-434-1939 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.