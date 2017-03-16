An Innisfil mother had a moment of panic when her jacket, with vehicle keys inside, was grabbed in error from a Barrie indoor playground off Bryne Drive Wednesday.

City police were called when the jacket, hung on a communal hook, went missing.

The vehicle was still in the lot when officers arrived, and the mother had been watching it in case anyone tried to unlock it.

The facility then received a phone call, saying the wrong jacket had been grabbed and the keys were still inside it.

The jacket and keys were returned to the mother.