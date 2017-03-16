INNISFIL – A man had his keys grabbed, and his vehicle taken, following an argument in a parking lot Wednesday night.

South Simcoe police were called just after 8 p.m. about two men arguing when one swiped the other's keys and drove off, leaving a man stranded.

The driver was contacted by police and turned himself in.

A 21-year-old Innisfil man was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.

He was given an April court date and ordered the stay away from the other man.