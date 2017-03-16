Change text size for the story

A Barrie woman died from a single shotgun wound to the abdomen early Tuesday on Kozlov Street.

City police released the forensic post-mortem results issued from the Office of the Chief Coroner on Thursday afternoon.

The victim was 50-year-old Dana Camber.

Police received a 911 call at 2:41 a.m. reporting there had been a shooting inside 101 Kozlov St.

Arriving officers found a woman with no vital signs at the seven-storey Maplewood Place.

She was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the person(s) responsible for the death of Camber to contact the homicide unit at 705-725-7025, ext. 2160 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit..

Police will continue speaking with witnesses and canvassing the area, but the homicide unit has completed its forensic investigation at 101 Kozlov.

This is Barrie's third homicide of 2017.

James Pasowisty, 51, and his 19-year-old son Nickolas, died of multiple stab wounds at a William Street house on Feb. 8.

Dyrrin Daley, 24, of Barrie, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

None of the charges have been proven in court.