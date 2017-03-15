Teen found dead at Bradford construction site

BRADFORD – A teenager was found dead at a Bradford construction site Wednesday morning.

South Simcoe police officers were called to a construction site off Miller Park Avenue in Bradford at approximately 7:30 a.m. after construction workers discovered the body.

Officers arrived to find the body of a 17-year-old male beside an overturned forklift.

Members of the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating along with South Simcoe police detectives from the criminal investigation bureau and traffic collision reconstructionists.

Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Anyone who was in the area of Miller Park Avenue, west of Melbourne Drive, Wednesday morning who saw anything unusual is asked to contact Det. Const. Giordano at 905-775-3311 ext. 1043.