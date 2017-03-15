An Owen Sound woman and her son face charges relating to a Fentanyl overdose in Barrie last weekend.

City police were called to a Penetanguishene Road home Saturday about a woman believed to have overdosed.

Officers found and seized two Fentanyl parches, along with numbered packaging, in her bedroom.

Police determined the 23-year-old woman had bought the patches from an Owen Sound resident.

On Monday, Barrie police used a search warrant at a 6th Street apartment in Owen Sound, and found a box of patches with the same numbering, and two were missing from the box.

A man was not at the apartment, but turned himself in to police later the same day.

Police determined the patches belonged to the man's mother, who lives in the Owen Sound apartment. She turned herself in to police Tuesday.

A 54-year-old woman was charged with trafficking and a 26-year-old man was charged with possession and trafficking.

Both were held for bail hearings.