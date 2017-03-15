Change text size for the story

INNISFIL – A local man faces a careless driving charge after a pickup truck collided with a car Tuesday afternoon on Yonge Street, just south of Churchill.

Just after 4 p.m., South Simcoe police say the northbound truck was passing another vehicle with it collided with a southbound car.

The car's driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 51-year-old Innisfil man, the truck's driver, was charged with careless driving.

Yonge Street was closed for a short period of time while police investigated the crash.