This spring's federal legislation is just the spark for legalizing marijuana in Canada, says the government's point man.

“This is a process, not an event,” said Bill Blair, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, who was in Barrie Wednesday.

“Bringing forward federal legislation ... enables the important work of developing that strict regulatory framework that controls production, distribution and consumption.”

The Liberals have committed to introducing legislation for cannabis legalization in spring, 2017.

Blair, MP for Scarborough Southwest, is on a cross-country tour to discuss this, meeting with Canadians and various stakeholders.

His round-table at Barrie City Hall Wednesday raised some familiar concerns about how the entire process will work.

Blair said regulations about marijuana production are primarily a federal responsibility, overseen by Health Canada, and regulations about distribution are primarily a provincial responsibility - done in consultation with the local jurisdiction.

“I think all three level of government have an important role to play in this, and municipalities as well will – because they have the local police force, the local bylaw enforcement people ... who have a role in enforcement and oversight of these regulations, to make sure they're effective,” he said.

Blair said the marijuana business is worth between $7 and $8 billion a year in Canada and it's controlled overwhelmingly by criminals.

He said that whatever revenue is generated by marijuana sales, once they are legal, will be re-invested in research, public education, treatment, prevention and rehabilitation.

“Our focus ... is a public health approach, all about reducing social and health harms,” Blair said, “and not about revenue generation.

“How do we do a better job protecting our kids than is currently done. We have the highest rates of marijuana usage among our young people than any country in the world, and that's unacceptable and presents an unacceptable risk.

“We need to do a better job of keeping our communities safe by taking the enormous profits of this criminal enterprize away from the criminal element, and re-investing whatever money might be generated from this into things that actually make it safer for our kids, safer for our communities and for the health of our citizens,” Blair said.

There's no specific date this spring when legislation to legalize marijuana will be introduced, but Blair said it's on track.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, who was part of Wednesday's roundtable, said a number of questions remain unanswered.

“One of the biggest issues is making sure that if there is a 'legalization and regulation' approach, there are sufficient resources to ensure enforcement,” he said.

“So, for example, if distribution and consumption is to be regulated, who is doing that? Is it expected to be the local police or bylaw (enforcement), or will it be Health Canada or agencies like the AGCO (Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario)? How do we ensure it is never sold to anyone underage?”

Lehman said if it’s to be left to local enforcement, municipalities will need the people, training and tools to do it right – and without those resources there will be problems.

“The government wants to take a public health approach to this, whereby production and distribution would be legalized and carefully controlled – which would be better than today’s situation where essentially organized crime is producing and distributing.”

The mayor noted these decisions are often made by senior levels of government, but the impacts and costs fall to municipalities and their police forces.

“I am concerned that legalization will increase these burdens, although they may alleviate others,” Lehman said.

He said Ottawa is speaking with the provinces about ensuring that local enforcement is given the tools it needs to ensure there are tight controls on age requirements for sales and enforcement against illegal production.

“I also think it would be better if the government set regulations across the country in terms of where and how production and distribution is permitted,” Lehman said. “While local municipalities could possibly control some of this through zoning, for example, it will add to the regulatory burden and complexity if there are potentially overlapping regulations at the federal, provincial and municipal levels, and lead to differing standards in different places.”

John Brassard, Conservative Barrie-Innisfil MP, said his main worries with legalized marijuana are the obvious ones - the impact on health, public safety and drug-impaired driving.

“Who is going to pay for the costs associated with enforcement?” Brassard said, noting Barrie and Innisfil shoulder nearly 90% of the burden of infrastructure needs - and with less than 10% of the tax Canadians pay to three levels of government.

“The cost of enforcement will only add to that burden. Property taxpayers should not have to fund the Liberal plan to legalize marijuana.”

Brassard says the difficult part now will be proposing legislation which addresses the concerns of Canadian communities and policing, as well as Canada’s commitment to international treaties and conventions with respect to illicit drugs.

“The Liberal plan to legalize marijuana is not as simple as making a campaign promise,” he said.

Alex Nuttall, Conservative MP for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte, said he's reserving judgement until he sees the legislation.

“It's hard to comment on until we have all the information,” he said. “What age that it will be legalized, how the actual selling of this product will be done, will it be done through existing store fronts, will it be open for competition, what's the government's role in regulating it, and ensuring it doesn't end up in our young people's hands.

“What we know today is there are a lot of Liberal friends making a lot of money on this deal, and it looks and appears that there's insiders at the trough.”

bbruton@postmedia.com