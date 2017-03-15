St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School students are taking an opportunity to make a difference.

Grade 11 students from the south Barrie school are looking forward to a mission trip where they visit a poverty-stricken nation and help in any way they can.

This year marks the school’s second trip to in India, with stops being made at New Delhi and Udaipur.

The goal of the 13-day trip is to improve the local community in efficient ways and to provide both students, and those in need, with life altering experiences, according to teacher John Grace, who is heading up the trip.

“We are travelling with Me to We and they have four pillars that they rely on,” he said. “In the past, the pillar that we worked on has been education. When we get there, it could be school building, classroom teaching, water filtration and sanitization.

“We are going to help with projects that the community themselves have chosen,” Grace added. “They are the lead in the project and we are just helping them.”

Grace said while the trip is a charitable cause, it also provides a memorable and inspirational learning experience with students and residents of both countries learning valuable lessons from each other.

When the students return to classes in the fall, they will take on projects within the school community and lend a hand to local not-for-profit organizations, he added.

“We hope that once they experience this life-changing event, they’ll come back to their own communities and understand that one person can make a difference. That’s our mission: to empower youth to do greater things than they thought they ever could.”

Students returning from mission trips have helped with Barrie and District Christmas Cheer, Habitat for Humanity, Ten Thousand Villages and other local charitable organizations, Grace added.

“It’s more than just a trip. It’s a journey to see the world in a new light and to have appreciation for our everyday things that we take for granted,” said student Kyle Damas.

Former student Connor McInroy travelled to India with the Me to We program four years ago.

“I thought it would be great to see another culture and how people across the world live in comparison to Canadians,” he said. “I also wanted to be able to help educate other countries on Canadian lifestyles to change how people see us. The Joan of Arc team went to different schools and taught children about Canadian culture.”

Grace said the trip will also enlighten students about issues affecting Canada today.

“We’re starting to make the links between our First Nations population in Canada and those populations around the world,” he said. “It’s eerily similar how communities are struggling with poverty and water issues and we’re seeing that kind of struggle around the world.”

McInroy encouraged students to take similar trips.

“It truly is a life-changing experience. It makes you realize what you have and what you take for granted daily living here in Canada,” he said. “The memories from that trip can never be forgotten, from teaching kids about hockey, to playing games in the 50 Celsius degree heat, to spending time with an unreal group of Joan of Arc students.

“Given the opportunity, I would go back in a heartbeat.”

Students depart in May on their journey.

Justin Demelo is a Grade 11 co-op student from St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School.