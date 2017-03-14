A woman has died after suffering a serious wound early today at a Kozlov Street residence in Barrie.

City police received a 911 call at 2:41 a.m. reporting there had been a shooting inside 101 Kozlov St.

Arriving officers found a 50-year-old woman with no vital signs.

She was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health centre, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Her identity will not be released until next of kin are notified, police said.

A woman who lives right across the street told the Examiner she heard nothing early Tuesday, but that many seniors live in the apartments and neighbours hear sirens – usually ambulances and fire trucks – all the time.

She had heard that the city police canine unit had been deployed, although the police media release does not mention it.

Police had taped off the area behind 101 Kozlov, where a city water tower is located, and there were cruisers at the roadway leading to it off Bayfield Street.

Police have released no information about what led to the shooting, what type of weapon was used or if there are any suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the city police homicide unit at 705-725-7025, ext. 2160, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.