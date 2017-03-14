Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing and assault in Barrie on the weekend.

A man was stabbed multiple times and struck in the head with a baseball bat early Saturday at a Corbett Drive residence, city police said.

He was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre with non-life-threatening injuries just before 1 a.m.

Just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, police arrested Holly Goswell-Payne, 24, and John Nanibush, 28, at the McDonald's Restaurant at the corner of Bayfield and Livingstone streets.

Police had issued arrest warrants for the pair.

Goswell-Payne was wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, making death threats and failing to comply with her probation.

Nanibush was wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and two counts of failing to comply with his probation.

Police have said they knew the 35-year-old victim, and he knew them.

They were scheduled for bail hearings in Barrie later Tuesday.