Andrew Sachkiw waltzes into the Barrie Colts media room.

The OHL team’s head athletic therapist and equipment manager, clearly in a rush, goes over and grabs a plate and fills it.

Dinner on game day is always a rush; no time to sit and eat when you have a game to get ready for. He offers a few quick greetings and heads back to the Colts dressing room.

A couple of minutes later, Andrew Cunningham, Barrie’s assistant equipment manager and media relations director, flies in and takes his turn to grab a quick something to eat.

He stops to offer a quick hello and asks media if they already know of any interview requests for after the game. Within a flash, he’s heading back to the Colts dressing room.

Game days can start at 8:30 a.m. and run to 1 a.m., so great time-management skills are a must when it comes to training staff.

Every week during hockey season is jam-packed.

But Cunningham says he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“You definitely have to schedule your time,” said the Keswick native, who has worked for the OHL club for six years. “I’m always watching the clock, especially during game days. My life is definitely scheduled around hockey.

“You just live it and when you get your time away, you take it,” he added. “There can be a lot worse things to do.”

Cunningham says he loves what he does. He’s doing what he’s always wanted and feels fortunate he gets to do it for a career.

“I try to remind myself that I’m not going to work,” he said. “I’m going to the rink every day.”

So is Sachkiw.

“The rink is your office,” he said ahead of Barrie’s final three games of this OHL season after not qualifying for the playoffs. “To work with staff like (head coach) Dale Hawerchuk and everything he does, and then I get to work with athletes that are striving to make the NHL and play professional. They have a passion for the game and you get to help them reach their goals.”

Sachkiw is in his sixth season with the Colts organization. Originally from Winnipeg, he moved to Barrie in 1995.

His passion for sports led him to Wilfrid Laurier University where he spent four years and graduated with a kinesiology degree. He got a job as a trainer with the Tier II Junior ‘A’ Couchiching Terriers, but after a year he realized he wanted more.

He went to York University for two years to become an athletic therapist. There he got to work with the basketball and football programs and then with the Intercounty Baseball League’s Barrie Baycats and the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts.

“I always knew I had a passion for sports and science,” he said.

Sachkiw was working at Barrie’s Mind to Muscle as a fitness instructor when he got his break with the Colts. When the team’s athletic therapist, Rich Rotenberg, was named to Team Ontario for the Canadian Winter Games, Sachkiw covered for him with the Colts for two weeks.

“That was kind of my foot in the door,” he said.

When Rotenberg left for the Soo Greyhounds the following season, the Colts named Sachkiw their new head athletic therapist just before training camp.

“I love working with high-quality athletes and athletes that are striving to be the best they can every day,” Sachkiw said. “Ever since I got into it, I love it and it’s something I definitely want to do my whole career.”

Cunningham was originally hired as a media intern with the OHL club in 2011-12. The following September he was hired full-time.

He had done construction electrical and other jobs, but as a young teenager in Keswick with Gen Sports and Cycle not only taught him all knew about hockey equipment, but it showed him that it was a career he wanted to pursue.

“I’ve been working and doing skates since I was 15 years old,” Cunningham said. “I knew it was just a matter of finding an opportunity and once I got there I knew I would love every minute of it.”

One of the best parts of the job for Sachkiw and Cunningham, they say, is being lucky enough during their time in Barrie to work with several high-level athletes who’ve moved on to the NHL, like Mark Scheifele (Winnipeg), Andreas Athanasiou (Detroit), Aaron Ekblad (Florida), Joseph Blandisi (New Jersey) and Jake Dotchin (Tampa Bay).

Thanks to the professionalism that was already engrained in them, Sachkiw said he got to learn from them as well.

“It was easy to see what it takes for them to get to the next level and now I’ve got to use that knowledge and I give that to my new guys and all our rookies coming up,” he said. “Now you’re looking at guys that are making $15 or $16 million in the (NHL) and I got to work with them for three years.

“You keep trying to reiterate that and hopefully some of the boys soak it in,” Sachkiw added. “Hopefully we’ll get a bunch of guys (now) that will be in the NHL one day.”

Cunningham said he is proud when he sees former Colts make their NHL dreams come true. That he got to play a small role in helping them is his biggest satisfaction, especially for a kid who grew up in a small town and never really knew anyone who went on to play in the sport’s greatest league.

“Even (recently) watching the Toronto Maple Leafs game and watching Kevin Labanc, I couldn’t turn off the TV,” Cunningham said of the former OHL scoring champ who’s now with the San Jose Sharks. “The next thing you know, you’re up to 1 a.m. watching the late California game.

“It’s just surreal for me to say that a guy like Labanc, I worked with him last year.”

As the team’s athletic therapist, it’s under Sachkiw’s guidance that players who suffer injuries as well as bumps and bruises get healthy first and back on the ice.

“That’s one part where I give them the tools, but it’s up to them to do all the hard work and put it in,” he said.

Sachkiw has also learned through the years to better communicate and understand the issues players are going through. He’s around the players a lot and gets to know their personalities throughout the year. He knows it’s important to tailor things specifically to each player’s needs.

“Every guy is different. Every injury is different,” Sachkiw explained. “You’ve got to keep the motivation up. It can be tough when a guy knows he’s going to be out four to six weeks.

“You try to keep them motivated and not too down on themselves. There’s definitely lots of different aspects, but it’s not just making sure their muscles and bones are healthy. It’s mental now as well.”

Working in a pro shop 16 years ago, beginning as a 15-year-old, helps Cunningham deal with highly competitive OHL athletes of today, who are more particular when it comes to their equipment, especially when it comes to skate sharpening. Some players are pickier than others. Every player has a different hollow or profile.

“If they’re not sure on what they want, or they feel they’re struggling with their skating, my experience has helped me with guiding them along those lines,” he said. “You have to be patient with them.”

That the Colts staff likes and supports one another is key.

“Everybody is on the same page for the most part,” Cunningham said. “We’re a young staff and we all get along, the coaches, the trainers, everybody. Andrew and I especially.”

The two have developed a close friendship since coming to Barrie.

“Moving from a different town and not really knowing anybody when I came here you kind of develop brother relationships pretty fast,” Cunningham said. “He’s a guy I obviously have worked close with the last six years and we’ve been through a lot together.

“We room together, we hang out together outside the rink.”

Cunningham is even in Sachkiw’s wedding this summer.

“We’ve got a great staff and Dale has a lot of trust in me,” Sachkiw said. “It’s easy communication and there’s never any issues that way.”

Just like the players and coaches, both Sachkiw and Cunningham would love to have a career in the NHL.

“You want to work at the highest level you can,” Sachkiw said. “I know it’s such a huge jump and how much more of a commitment it would be in the NHL or AHL, but I would love to give it a try and see if I could. I think I can handle it.”

Cunningham has found a different path to get involved and maybe make the NHL in a different kind of route then he imagined as a child.

“I’m still staying in the game, watching kids achieve their goal,” he said. “If the opportunity every comes I would definitely consider it and be thrilled to maybe work in the NHL one day.

“But I try not to worry about it too much.”

After all, there’s another game day coming up.

The Colts were in Oshawa to face the Generals on Wednesday night. They travel to Mississauga to face the Steelheads on Friday night before playing their final game of the season on Saturday night at the Barrie Molson Centre when the Kingston Frontenacs roll into town.

* * * * * * * *

“We’re the first ones there, usually around 8:30 a.m.,” said the Colts athletic therapist and equipment manager on what time he and Colts assistant equipment manager Andrew Cunningham arrive at the Barrie Molson Centre.

There’s plenty of work to be done before that night’s opposition arrives.

For Sachkiw, that means making sure the visitor’s dressing room is ready for them, as well as both benches and the penalty box.

“I get the prep going for that in the morning and then the (players) will come in and we’ll do a little stretch,” he said. “I do my setups and a little bit of treatment with the guys, whoever needs it.”

Sachkiw and Cunningham go about their business until about 1 p.m. when they head home for lunch and a break of around a couple of hours.

When they usually return to the rink around 3 p.m., the pace is go, go, go.

“All the skates and all the prep work takes me about three to four hours,” Cunningham said. “I sharpen ever guy’s skates for every hockey game and then during the week, in practices, I let them come to me if there is anything needed.

“During three-games-in-three-nights, you’re pretty much living here for 72 hours.”

Players usually starting arriving for the 7:30 p.m. game at around 4:30 p.m. After lunch it’s pretty much 3 p.m. to midnight.

Preparation, the game and then the clean up.

There are times when Sachkiw and Cunningham leave the BMC at 1 a.m. on a game day.

“Until once all the laundry is done,” said Cunningham, who explains that when visiting teams are on an extended road trip, home duties include doing laundry for that night’s opposition.

“Game days are always a good 14- or 15-hour day for sure,” Sachkiw said.

Road trips are just as busy for the Colts crew. Trunks full of tape, medical supplies, you name it, have to be stocked. Sticks packed and ready to go. Jerseys in order and all set.

“If there’s something you used last game, you’ve got to replenish it,” Cunningham said. “You’ve got to stay on top of everything because guys are always losing stuff, replacing stuff or ripping stuff.

“These guys skate six, seven days a week, so their gear goes through a lot of wear and tear, and things can break at any point in time. You always have to be prepared.”

Most importantly, Sachkiw knows he can count on his crew to deliver on what are long and busy game days.

Pulling together is a must on this job.

“With all the hours we work, everyone has to pick up the slack everywhere,” Sachkiw said. “So it’s nice when someone is sick I can count on someone else to help me out there. We definitely rely on each other, because it’s a lot of work.”

* PEREIRA