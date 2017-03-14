Driver facing $170 fine
South Simcoe police have charged a woman after seizing a radar detector from her car Monday evening. Contributed photo
INNISFIL – A woman was charged after police found a radar detector in her car Monday evening.
South Simcoe police were on patrol on 10 Sideroad near Innisfil Beach Road just before 5 p.m., when the radar detector detector alerted an officer to a passing car.
It was stopped and a dash-mounted device was examined.
Police said the tablet-style GPS was equipped with a radio, a dash cam and a working radar detector.
It was seized and a woman was charged with driving with a speed measuring warning device.
Radar detectors are illegal in Ontario, and using one results in a $170 fine and three demerit points if convicted.
The device is seized at the time and will not be returned, police said.