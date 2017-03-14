INNISFIL – A woman was charged after police found a radar detector in her car Monday evening.

South Simcoe police were on patrol on 10 Sideroad near Innisfil Beach Road just before 5 p.m., when the radar detector detector alerted an officer to a passing car.

It was stopped and a dash-mounted device was examined.

Police said the tablet-style GPS was equipped with a radio, a dash cam and a working radar detector.

It was seized and a woman was charged with driving with a speed measuring warning device.

Radar detectors are illegal in Ontario, and using one results in a $170 fine and three demerit points if convicted.

The device is seized at the time and will not be returned, police said.