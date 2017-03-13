The Stayner Siskins are facing elimination at the hands of their most heated rival.

The Alliston Hornets have a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven Carruthers Division final following 5-0, 5-3 and 6-3 victories in Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL) playoff action.

Game 4 of the series goes Tuesday night at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre where the Hornets can wrap up the series in front of their hometown fans and advance to the North Conference final.

If necessary, Game 5 of the Alliston-Stayner series will be played Thursday night back in Stayner.

The winner of the Alliston-Stayner series will face either the Mount Forest Patriots or the Walkerton Hawks in the conference final. The Patriots lead that series, 3-2, with Game 6 going Friday night in Mount Forest.

In Game 3 of the Siskins-Hornets series on Sunday afternoon at Stayner Memorial Arena, Alliston waltzed into their foes' rink and left with a 6-3 win. The Siskins opened with a pair of goals early in the first period from Austin Fischer, but Alliston's Devon Gillham and Drake Board would find the back of the net before the frame was over to make it 2-2.

In the second period, the two teams traded goals, with Gillham scoring for the Hornets and Ben Hughes for the Siskins to make it 3-3 at the second intermission.

It was all Hornets in the third, as they scored three goals. Scorers included Brandon Smyth, Stephen Nosad and Gillham, who also had an assist, to complete the hat trick. John Gage also had three helpers for the victors.

In Game 2 on Friday night at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre, the hometown Hornets skated to a 5-3 victory over the visiting Siskins.

Ryan Younh opened the scoring for Alliston, but Stayner's Ryan Bell and Lucas Jeffery replied for the visitors to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

In the second period, Alliston's Nosad and Young scored the lone goals of the frame to make it 3-2 at the break.

Young would complete his hat trick just four minutes into the third before Stayner's Jordan Taylor brought his team back to within one goal.

Alliston's Will Ferguson scored at the midway mark of the third period to make it 5-3.

Nosad finished Game 2 with a goal and three assists.

Alliston's Drake Board, a Barrie native, leads the PJHL in playoff scoring with 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points in 13 games. Nosad, a Tottenham native, has moved up into a tie for third with 26 points (11G, 15A) in 13 games.