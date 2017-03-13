Six Barrie residents face drug charges after city police seized cocaine, heroin, marijuana and hashish worth an estimated $20,000 on the weekend.

Investigators say they feel these arrests and seizures will put a major dent in illegal drugs reaching Barrie streets.

The street crime unit began a preliminary investigation in late 2016 after receiving information about a drug trafficking ring.

On Saturday this unit, along with police tactical services, made a high-risk vehicle stop near Bayview Drive and Little Avenue.

Heroin, cocaine, marijuana, hashish and cash were found inside the 2008 Jeep Compass, which was also seized.

A 24-year-old man was charged with four counts of drug possession, two counts of trafficking and failing to comply with his probation.

A 38-year-old man was charged with two counts of drug possession, while another man, also 38, was charged with four counts of drug possession.

On Sunday, as part of the same investigation, police used a search warrant at a Carol Road home, seizing powder and crack cocaine, marijuana, khat and a large quantity of cash, and arrested three more people.

Two men, age 61 and 45, and a 51-year-old woman, were each charged with three counts of drug possession and one count of trafficking.