A Barrie man was stabbed multiple times and struck in the head with a baseball bat early Saturday.

City police said he was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre with non-life-threatening injuries just before 1 a.m.

Police believe those wanted for the Corbett Drive assault knew the 35-year-old man, and he knew them.

Arrest warrants have been issued for two people.

Holly Goswell-Payne, 24, is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, making death threats and failing to comply with her probation.

John Nanibush, 28, is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and two counts of failing to comply with his probation.

Anyone with information about them is asked to contact Barrie police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.