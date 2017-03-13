NEW TECUMSETH – Police are investigating break-ins to a hospital and nursing home in Alliston last month.

During the evening of Feb. 23, an auxiliary room door at Stevenson Memorial Hospital was found to be damaged and its locking mechanism missing. A door to the mechanical room was also damaged, but there was no entry and nothing was missing.

Security staff had spoken to a man inside, but did not detain him.

Earlier that same evening, a break-in took place at Good Samaritan Nursing Home. Entry was gained through the reception window and cash was taken, while the doors to the manager's and administrator's office were damaged.

Nottawasaga OPP said the suspect is in his 30s, stands about 5'10” tall, has a slim build, facial hair, a mustache and short brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-434-1939 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.