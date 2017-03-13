A Barrie man was arrested and faces 15 charges dating back five years ago to a fraud investigation.

In February of 2012, city police were told by a senior security manager of McDonald's Restaurants of Canada about an elaborate fraud.

Gift cards were being bought online, using five different credit cards from American citizens.

The scheme was linked to an 18-year-old Barrie resident.

He could not be found, and police believed he fled the area after being kicked out of his home. A warrant was issued, but his whereabouts were unknown.

On Saturday, police were notified by the Canadian Border Service Agency in Vancouver that a man was on a plane heading toward Pearson International Airport in Toronto.

Officers met a man when he arrived and arrested him.

Now 23, he is charged with five counts using credit card data, five counts of possession of property obtained by crime and five counts of fraud under $5,000. All are youth charges.

He stayed in police cells overnight, awaiting a bail hearing.