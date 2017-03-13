A little weather is heading Barrie's way Monday and Tuesday.

There will be increasing cloudiness Monday, says Environment Canada, with periods of light snow and a high of -8 Celsius.

Monday night will see periods of light snow, the wind becoming northeast at 20 kilometres an hour and gusting to 40 km/h, with a low of -15 C.

Tuesday will also see periods of snow, about two centimetres, and blowing snow. The wind will be northeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h.

On Tuesday night, there will be a 40% chance of flurries and a low of -12 C.