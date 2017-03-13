Sarah Blackley has found shelter from her storms.

The pregnant Barrie woman, recently homeless, has been offered a place to stay after living in the birthing unit at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, then at the Elizabeth Fry Society.

Her story was in the Examiner a week ago, and readers noticed.

“I was just blown away, honestly. I was in tears ... people found me on Facebook, wondering if I was the girl in the newspaper,” said Blackley, 25. “I'm very, very thankful.

“I couldn't believe that people cared that much, that some of them were so quick to act. I was just absolutely blown away.”

She will be staying in the home of a woman as long as she needs to, rent-free, and until she gets some money saved.

“I've been in similar situations as her, so it made me want to help and give back,” said Chelsea Reed, who saw the story on Facebook. “She can stay here for a while.”

Blackley's baby is due mid-June.

“I'm just making sure I'm ready for him to show up,” she said.

And it isn't just lodging Blackley has been offered. Clothing for a newborn up to three months old, bottles, clothing for her, cribs, bassinets, etc.

“There's so much I don't know what I'm going to do with it all,” she said. “So whatever I can't use, I'm just going to donate to the Women and Children's Shelter. They're going to need it as well. Anything else I will give back to E-Fry.”

Meanwhile she has much to do on other fronts.

Right away, a meeting with Ontario Works officials first thing Tuesday, then a checkup with her doctor later that day, just to make sure things are OK.

She and Justin Maitland, the father of her child, are looking for a place available April 1, and have three or four appointments this week to look at apartments.

“This being a college town makes it a little bit harder,” Blackley said. “Everything is very much geared to a bedroom, you just say, OK, but that's cool for a couple of weeks, but in a couple of months, you have to find a 'home'.”

She spent time this past weekend with Maitland, 29, who works part-time at Southmedic in Barrie, which manufactures medical devices.

“I feel a million times lighter, to bounce ideas off of him, to have someone else who's going through the exact same thing,” Blackley said. “He's been incredibly supportive.”

An Etobicoke native, and a welder by trade, she has lived in Barrie for most of the last three years. Blackley went back to live at her childhood home in early January, but it didn't work out. Her mother was rarely home, taking care of her grandfather, the house had a bad tenant and it was unsanitary.

She tried women's shelters in Etobicoke, Markham and the Barrie-area, but was told all were full.

Barrie's Out of the Cold program offered shelter, at St. Mary's Church for the night, but laying on a thin mat resulted in pain that sent her to RVH. Its staff looked after her, and counselled her.

Then people stepped up.

“I'm dealing with the emotions of having so much kindness. It's over-whelming,” Blackley said.

“I'm so grateful. There are not enough words to thank people.”

The Examiner received eight e-mails for Blackley following the first story's publication, offering her help.

