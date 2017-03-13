The Barrie Colts season might be nearing an end, but they see no reason why they can't heat up now.

Last weekend, against a trio of divisional rivals, the Colts played some of their strongest hockey from start to finish.

Barrie lost 3-2 to the Mississauga Steelheads on Thursday and dropped a 4-2 decision in Sudbury against the Wolves on Friday, but finished on a positive note with a 6-0 whitewashing of the North Bay Battalion on Saturday.

“We played hard all three games,” said Colts defenceman Kade Landry. “(Saturday) was just a matter of getting bounces our way, and maybe we didn't do that in the past two games.

“It was definitely positive to see some bounces go our way and get two points at the end of the weekend.”

The Colts started things off against Mississauga, a team that came in with points in 16 straight games if you exclude their contests with the league-leading Erie Otters.

Barrie stuck with the new Central Division champs all night long, narrowly dropping a 3-2 decision.

“It's a little frustrating (to come up short),” Landry said. “We know our role now.

“People are saying how we're out of the playoffs and stuff, but we're just focusing on being spoilers, shutting other teams down, and getting two points every night.”

Things began much more slowly for the Colts a night later, when they found themselves in a 4-0 hole in the second period.

Barrie would battle and cut the deficit to half, but get no closer in a 4-2 defeat.

Despite having dropped the first two games of the weekend, the Colts would come in with plenty of energy and enthusiasm for the third contest in as many nights on Saturday.

“We're just trying to stay positive and focus on our gameplan,” Landry said. “The moment you get down on yourself is when it doesn't work out, but if you stay positive and optimistic about your gameplan and have faith in each other, it can go a long way.

“That's when bounces start to go your way.”

After a close first period, the Colts would break through in the second, putting up five goals in the frame to put the contest out of reach.

While some goals were more like lucky breaks – Ben Hawerchuk scored his first of the night when Battalion netminder Brent Moran inexplicably couldn't get into a proper butterfly as the puck dribbled under his leg – a number of them came from confident passing plays, partially the result of getting those earlier markers.

“It just builds momentum,” Landry said. “When you're starting to get bounces like that by putting pucks to the net, and they find their way in, it builds momentum.

While it would take 65 contests and a goal taken off the board as a result of an offside call in the first, the Colts finally got their first shutout of the season, as Christian Propp, who is looking to get an inside track on next year's starter's job, turned aside 33 shots in the win.

“We can't say enough about the way he played,” Landry said. “It was a great performance by Propp.”

That victory delayed the seemingly inevitable, with the Colts still the most likely candidate to finish last in the Ontario Hockey League and, as a result, receive the first overall pick in the Priority Selection Entry Draft.

If Barrie doesn't win its last three games, or if the Guelph Storm gain a single contest in their final four contests, the Colts will finish 20th for just the second time in franchise history.

That's not on Barrie's mind as it enters its final week of the season with the hope of continuing their strong play as of late.

“It's definitely something to build on going into the last three games of the year, starting Wednesday in Oshawa,” Landry said. “We were really happy about how the game went (on Saturday) and hopefully, we can carry that on to Wednesday night.”

