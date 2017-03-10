MIDLAND – Alert neighbours helped police catch a pair of burglars in two separate incidents early Wednesday morning.

A woman spotted someone outside with a flashlight, checking neighbours' vehicles. She watched him enter a garage and called Midland police.

Officers spotted a garage with an open door, and found a youth inside.

He was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, trespassing by night, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

A 17-year-old Midland male has an April youth court date.

The same morning, a woman heard what sounded like a motorcycle being driven on her street. She looked out and saw a man on a neighbour's property, looking into windows.

Police were called and arrested a man. He was charged with two counts of trespassing by night. A 30-year-old Midland man has a April court date.