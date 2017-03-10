Don't county your spring chickens just yet.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Hillsdale, Coldwater, Orr Lake. Lagoon City, Washago and Collingwood.

Snow squalls are expected to develop to the southeast of Georgian Bay on Friday morning.

Snowfall rates under the more intense snow squalls are expected to be in the range of about 10 to 15 centimetres per 12 hours. Strong northwesterly winds will also result in blowing snow at times.

In Barrie, the forecast is for snow squalls and blowing snow Friday – with temperatures falling to -12 Celsius this afternoon.

Saturday will see more flurries and snow squalls, with 10-15 cm falling and a low of -15 C. Another 5-10 cm could fall Saturday night.

The high Saturday is to be -9 C, the low -20 C, says Environment Canada.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of -9 C.