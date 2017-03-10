TAY TWP. - Two men face assault and break-in charges after being arrested for forcing their way into a Talbot Street home last month.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, Southern Georgian Bay OPP were called about two men wearing disguises forcing their way into a house when its residents opened the door.

The occupants were able to get the men out and called police, OPP said.

The pair were arrested following an extensive OPP investigation, with the help of Midland police.

A 27-year-old Tiny Township man and a 25-year-old Midland man are each charged with assault, breaking and entering, and wearing a disguise.

The Midland man was further charged with public mischief and breaching his probation, while the Tiny man was charged with breaking the terms of his release on another charge.

Both men were given court dates in Midland.