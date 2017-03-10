TRENTON – A Barrie woman faces a drug charge after OPP raided a McGill Street residence Wednesday evening.

Quinte West OPP arrested and charged four others, all from Trenton, after executing a search warrant.

Cocaine, money and other drug paraphernalia were seized during the search.

The 27-year-old Barrie woman is charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of breaching her probation on another charge.

She was held in custody for a bail hearing Thursday.