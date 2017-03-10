This guy has another headache now.

City police have arrested a Barrie man in connection with the theft of two bottles of Advil from a corner store Feb. 19.

At 1:20 a.m. that day, a man entered the Mac's Convenience on Bayfield Street, selecting a bottle of Tylenol and two bottles of Advil.

He concealed them in a pant pocket, police said, then was confronted by store staff.

The man pulled the Tylenol out and placed it back on the shelf, before leaving the store.

An anonymous tip led police to a 32-year-old man and he was arrested in downtown Barrie this week.

He is charged with theft under $5,000, along with two counts of breaking his probation.

The man has a court date later this month.