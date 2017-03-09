Wondering what to put your kid into this summer?

Sports or summer camps?

What benefits would one sport have over any other?

What would rugby do for my child?

Great questions.

And questions all parents should ask regardless of what program they place their children into.

Without a hobby or activity children will become bored and in most cases, turn to TV or Xbox.

So why sports?

Simply enough sports are a great alternative to get your kid outside, fit and social.

But why rugby?

What does rugby do that all the other sports can’t for my child?

The quickest answer is fitness.

Marian McGregor, parent of Brownyn, a Barrie Sky Blue rugby player, was told by a wrestling coach to try rugby.

“We were advised that rugby would be an excellent cross-training sport for Brownyn’s wresting in terms of physical conditioning and dexterity,” she says. “It has been proven to be just that and more.

“We very quickly discovered that the very nature of the sport demands you to put the teams needs ahead of the individual,” McGregor adds. “This has been excellent in the terms of developing our children’s character and values.”

McGregor also touches on some of the deeper benefits of playing rugby.

Though fitness is the most noticeable value from converted athletes, the selflessness of the sport is learned by children without even needing to be mentioned.

Rugby scores are calculated by tries, conversions, kicks, etc. No where does any club count assists. So what does this mean? Are there no play makers on the field?

No, certainly not. Players aren’t instructed by their coaches to park themselves in front of a goalie, or post under the net.

No, each one of the 15 players on the field are working towards one end mark. It doesn’t matter if little Timmy on the wing scores, or if big Bobby charges through the opponents front line.

Because of this, all children are valued the same.

Regardless of an individual’s certain strengths and/or weaknesses, players come together to venture towards a common goal.

It is a game for all sizes and skills, unlike other sports.

Perhaps the difference in rugby is a form of leadership unmatched by any other sport. Players are out on the field “coachless” in a sense. They don’t have instructions after each shift, or whispers of what to do next.

Kids see, react and learn from their decisions all first hand, much like the world they will be entering soon, and do so all by themselves.

Players feel more empowered, more confident and aware of situations that may or may not become of their decisions.

Parents and players agree, once they try rugby they fall in love.

So when looking for sports to introduce your children to, choose rugby.

Invest in a game where the payout is empowerment, selflessness, and a fit lifestyle because that is more valuable than anything else for a child.

Registration for the upcoming season is now open online. Visit www.barrierugbyclub.com for more information on the club and how to sign up.

A registration day will also be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Pie Wood Fired Pizza Joint, located at 11 Victoria St.

Keep on rucking.

Michael Sabourin is a marketing executive with the Barrie Rugby Football Club.