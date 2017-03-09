In recent years, women have made many inroads for equality when it comes to getting work. However, obstacles to equality in the work world remain.

I travelled with my daughter from Barrie to the Women’s March on Washington in January. We were reminded of the women who had advocated, fought and sacrificed themselves so we could get closer to having equal rights.

On International Women’s Day, as we reflect on the gains in equality women have made, it is also necessary to think about what still needs to change to achieve true equity for women in the workforce.

Right now, Ontario is reviewing its employment and labour laws. This review could mean positive change for all workers.

With recommendations expected in the spring, now is the time to make sure that through the Changing Workplaces Review, employment and labour laws ensure all workers are treated fairly, no matter their gender.

The disadvantages women face in the work world must be acknowledged.

Women are more likely than men to have insecure jobs: jobs with low income, few workplace benefits, little job security, uncertain work scheduling, and no protection through unions.

In Ontario, women represent two-thirds of part-time workers and more than 60% of the 1.7 million Ontarians who earn at, or near, the minimum wage.

Female workers who do not belong to a union are eight times more likely to earn poverty wages and only half as likely to have a workplace pension.

Barrie’s working women live these statistics in a world where insecure work is on the rise.

In a 2015 study of Canada’s 25 biggest cities, Barrie was ranked the eighth-best city in which to be a woman.

By 2016, it had fallen down the list to 16th place.

Barrie has one of the widest gender wage gaps among the 25 cities ranked in that study, with women earning only 62 cents on the male dollar, below Ontario’s provincial average.

Without changes to our employment and labour laws that address the rise in insecure work, low workplace standards and the challenge in organizing workers, a great many women can expect insecurity and poverty in retirement.

They are not alone. Members of racial and ethnic minorities, immigrants and youth are also over-represented in insecure jobs.

It has been more than 20 years since labour and employment laws were reviewed in this province.

Since then, the work world has changed. The Changing Workplaces Review offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the Ontario government to make meaningful legislative changes to the Employment Standards Act and the Labour Relations Act.

Those changes should raise the bar for all workers, ensure it is easier for workers to join and keep a union, and mandate workplace standards such as paid sick days.

The Ontario Federation of Labour and affiliated unions continue to mobilize labour unions to advocate for stronger employment and labour laws through its “Make it Fair” campaign, and to partner with the “Fight for 15 and Fairness” campaign.

Without making changes to the most basic standards at work, Ontario women will continue to suffer inequality in the work world.

This International Women’s Day, I encourage you to recommit to ensure the women in your life, along with all Ontarians, are met by fair employment and labour laws when they enter the workplace.

We march toward equality not only for ourselves, but for the generations to follow.

Patty Coates is the secretary-treasurer of the Ontario Federation of Labour. The Ontario Federation of Labour is Canada’s largest labour federation, representing 54 unions and one million workers.