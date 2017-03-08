INNISFIL – The air bags were stolen from a Rosemary Lane car after its rear window was smashed overnight Sunday to Monday.

South Simcoe police say it happened between 4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday.

After the rear window was smashed to enter a woman's car, police said the plastic on the steering wheel was removed, as were the air bags.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.