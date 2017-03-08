Tyler McLeaming (17) of the Innisdale Invaders tips the ball over the net against the Jacob Hespeler Hawks during Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) ‘AAA’ girls volleyball action at Georgian College in Barrie on Monday. Hespeler beat the Invader,s 2-0. OFSAA volleyball action continues until Wednesday. IAN MCINROY/BARRIE EXAMINER