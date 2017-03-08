Beware the waterways

The fluctuating weather has a local conservation authority preaching caution.

Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority is reminding residents of the dangers that exist near bodies of water around this time of year and urges people to keep family and pets away from the edges of all waterways.

Because of recent thaws, the remaining snow and ice that exists has become increasingly unstable. Authorities are expecting a return to winter conditions over the next several days but the conservation authority warns any ice cover that reforms over lakes, rivers and creeks will be extremely thin and may be deceptively safe. Slippery and unstable stream banks and extremely cold water temperatures add to the hazard level around bodies of water.

Long-term forecasts show a return to above zero temperatures by the end of next week. The warmer temperatures, however, bring rain, melting snow and ice, and faster flowing rivers.