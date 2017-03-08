City police have added 16 weapons charges to the five already against a Barrie man after 30 firearms and a large quantity of ammunition were seized from a Yonge Street home earlier this week.

The 57-year-old man is now also charges with eight counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and eight counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

He is scheduled for a bail hearing Thursday in Barrie.

The man was already charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm.

Last Sunday evening, police received information about a man who had loaded weapons strewn around a Yonge Street home. A short time later, the Barrie police tactical support unit descended on the home and arrested a man without incident.

On Monday, police used a search warrant there and seized several weapons.

When officers entered the residence, they located numerous firearms scattered around the house, police said.

Some of the firearms were loaded, accessible and ready to use, police said.