A man seen stabbing at the ground with a six-inch knife at Barrie Public Library, smashing bricks and ripping off his clothes was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

City police were called to 60 Worsley St. just before 4 p.m. after a call about a man brandishing a knife.

He was seen not only stabbing at the ground, but removing bricks from a retaining wall and smashing them to bits while undressing.

Officers found him shirtless on library property, with the knife in a nearby grassy area.

A 25-year-old Barrie man of no fixed address was arrested without incident and the knife was seized.

He was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000.

The man was held for a bail hearing Wednesday.