SPRINGWATER TWP. - Police are looking for the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed into a tree on County Rd. 92 early March 3.

Huronia West OPP were called at 6:30 a.m. that Friday and found a vehicle into a tree, but no driver. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier.

Police did not identify the make, model, colour or year of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact OPP at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.