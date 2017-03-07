MIDLAND – An off-duty OPP officer faces impaired driving charges after being stopped for speeding by police Friday night.

At 10:40 p.m., a Southern Georgian Bay OPP officer spotted a speeding vehicle westbound on Highway 12.

It was stopped and police said the driver showed signs of being impaired.

He was arrested and charged with impaired driving and driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Const. Trent Bierworth, currently assigned to OPP Central Regional Headquarters, is a 14-year OPP veteran and has a court date later this month in Midland.