For International Women’s Day, women across Ontario are celebrating 100 years of getting the vote on April 12.

One of those women, Leah Fearman, will join 337 Canadians – one from each federal riding – for the International Women’s Day March on Parliament on Wednesday.

And then they plan to fill the House of Commons with women.

“Parliament will be emptying so we can take our seats,” Fearman said recently before taking the train to Ottawa on Monday morning.

Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard is vacating his seat for Fearman on Wednesday.

“It will be neat to see a Parliament full of women. Maybe someday that will be normal,” she said.

The 22-year-old Barrie woman, who has a degree in political science from Trent University, is now studying fundraising and resource development at Georgian College.

Fearman applied to the Daughters of the Vote, Equal Voice organization last September for a chance to represent this area in Ottawa on Wednesday.

More than 1,500 women between the ages of 18 and 23 applied; 338 were successful.

No stranger to politics and women’s rights, Fearman points to the United Nations research showing there is a cultural shift in policy when at least 30% of a nation’s parliament is comprised of women.

“But since the last election, representation at the (Canadian) federal level is only at 21%,” she said.

Last week, Fearman met with 90 of the provincial Equal Voice delegates to attend Question Period at Queen’s Park.

“We talked about journalism and how women are perceived in the media. Rather than focusing on people’s policy, they focus on how we look, how much make-up we’re wearing,” Fearman said. “It’s fair to critique me on my platform or my policy, but not on how I look.”

Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth said she met Fearman when the young woman volunteered at her Liberal constituency office for a senior’s tea and barbeque.

“She’s a real go-getter and is focused on the idea to get more women into politics,” Hoggarth said at the BaySide Artists’ unveiling of the Canadian Mosaic canvas tapestry on Friday.

“Hopefully, with more young women like her, there will be more of an interest by women to enter politics,” she said.

Jane Kovarikova is also hoping to help change the current trend.

As a political sciences PhD candidate at Western University, her prior experience as a parliamentary assistant for former Barrie MPP Rod Jackson has given her a unique insight into Canadian politics.

Kovarikova said although 50% of the population of Canada are women and less than 25% are represented in its legislature, she doesn’t think the bar is higher for women.

“Do I think there’s an awareness issue? Yes. I think media are getting the idea out and all of our political parties are making a concerted effort to have more female candidates,” Kovarikova said.

“So I wonder what about it is not attracting women? I don’t get that. You get to change legislation and affect people’s lives.”

Kovarikova said she’s been approached by students asking how to get involved and she suggested volunteering with a political party.

Locally, International Women’s Day celebrations include a flag raising at Barrie City Hall at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by a march through the downtown and refreshments back at City Hall at 5 p.m.

The Barrie Women and Children’s Shelter is hosting the march and is also encouraging people to help the shelter by bidding in its Facebook silent auction

Additionally, Hoggarth will be hosting the Leading Women/Leading Girls Building Communities program with 11 awards celebrating those who volunteer in the community on March 11.

Since 2006, Ontario has recognized nearly 1,000 women and girls.

To bid on the items in the Barrie Women and Children’s Shelter auction, visit, http://bit.ly/2mvvi23 .

