A large cache of firearms and ammunition was seized from a Barrie home after the city police tactical support unit raided a Yonge Street home Sunday evening.

Prohibited weapons, loaded long guns, mini-cannons and a cane with a removable sword were also seized.

A 57-year-old Barrie man faces multiple charges. He did not have a licence to possess firearms or ammunition, police said.

Const. Nicole Rodgers was asked if there was a danger to the public.

“No, I don't believe police feel that at this time, but it is something that is being explored as part of the investigation,” she said, “just because of the nature of the loaded weapons and the quantity of weapons and them being unlicensed.”

The man's intent is also unknown, Rodgers said.

“Police don't at this time know what he planned on doing (with the weapons),” she said.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, police received information about a Yonge Street man who had loaded weapons strewn around his home – unregistered long guns, handguns, ammunition and swords.

Police were also told a sawed-off shotgun was loaded and sitting in the arm of the couch, with ammunition throughout the house. Its resident had a cane with a removable sword in his possession as well.

A short time later, the Barrie police tactical support unit descended on the home and arrested a man without incident.

On Monday, police used a search warrant there and seized several weapons.

This included 20 antique guns, five loaded long guns, two mini-cannons, one load-bearing vest full of ammunition, one sawed-off shotgun, three unloaded long guns, a cane with a removable sword and an excessive amount of ammunition.

Rodgers said a load-bearing vest is a tactical vest that has various areas on it, either hooked or Velcro, where ammunition or other things can be attached in order to carry the load evenly, on front and back.

A man is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon with a prohibited device or ammunition, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm.

He was held for a bail hearing Tuesday.

Detectives are still processing the seized weapons and ammunition, and police say more charges are pending.

It's the second time in approximately four months that Barrie police have made a significant seizure of prohibited weapons.

In mid-December, police raided a Touchette Drive home and seized a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson firearm, a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun, ammunition and drugs.

A 25-year-old Barrie man was charged with knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, four counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a weapon obtained by commission of an offence, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and illegal drug offences.

A 24-year-old Barrie woman was charged with knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, four counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of an offence, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and drug crimes.

