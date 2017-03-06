The best high-school volleyball teams in the province are in Barrie this week, and a pair of local schools find themselves within the mix.

There were positives and negatives for the Eastview Wildcats and Innisdale Invaders after the first day of the OFSAA ‘AAA’ girls volleyball championships, being held in both the former’s gym and Georgian College.

While the Invaders were swept in their first two matches, Eastview finished Monday with a 2-0 record and a great chance at advancing to the championship quarter-finals.

“It’s been really fun,” said Eastview’s Kendall Stephan. “We’ve had a lot of crowds come out and watch us, which we haven’t had before.

“I think it’s really helped us with our energy and got us really hyped up.”

The Wildcats may have been in the provincial championships, but they didn’t have to go far to begin the tournament.

Eastview played in its own gym for the first game of the day, a three-set win over Ottawa’s Glebe Collegiate.

“That was super exciting,” said Eastview’s Chelsea Duck. “We did mesh well as a team, didn’t get down on ourselves and we were always positive.”

The game was well attended by Eastview students, and gave a decidedly different feel to the provincial competition.

“It was kind of weird, because on the announcements, it was, ‘come down and cheer on your team’, and that’s not what you get at OFSAA,” Duck said. “You don’t get your whole school coming down to support you.

“So that was really great.”

After dropping a close first set, Eastview rallied to win the second, sending things to a third and final one, where it edged out the No. 6 school, 15-13.

“It really made us realize that we can win this if we really work hard,” Stephan said. “We’d gotten a bit of a lead and blew it, but then we fought hard again and won.”

In their second game, the Wildcats came out flying, playing fantastic defence in a comfortable first-set victory against the St. Joseph-Scollard Hall Hawks from North Bay.

“We didn’t let anything touch the floor and we were all over the ball,” Duck said.

But they began to lag in the second set, missing on key shots before losing it, 25-20.

In the third, things went back and forth, with the Wildcats falling behind 3-0 before scoring seven points in a row, and then surrendering four more themselves to even the score.

“It was exciting, thinking we can do this, but our energy was really low and that challenged us throughout the game,” Stephan said.

With Eastview ahead 14-13, the Hawks put a ball over that was nearly out of reach for Duck, but she stretched back and one-handed a hit over the net for the deciding point.

“It wasn’t high enough for me to hit it and it was past my swinging arm, so my first thought was to get it over the net and into a spot,” Duck said. “My teammate, Jamie (Stephenson), told me deep corner, so that’s what I went for.”

While Eastview has a strong chance at making it to a championship quarter-final Tuesday night, the Invaders will have a tough road just to try and reach the consolation bracket.

Innisdale began very well against Aurora’s St. Maximilian Kolbe, but couldn’t close things out in a 27-25 first-set defeat.

“Our energy was up, we were going well, and it was the perfect way to start off OFSAA,” said Innisdale’s Tyler McLeaming. “And then, for some reason, we have a tough time finishing it off.

“I don’t know if that’s a confidence thing or whatever, but we have to work as a team to be able to finish off teams,” McLeaming added. “We get to 20 points and then the last five points, we don’t pull through.”

After that, the second set would be a letdown as the Invaders fell, 25-14.

“The girls were playing well, going strong against a higher-ranked team, and that is a bit of a letdown in that sense in that it took the wind out of our sails,” said Innisdale coach Mark Molasy. “They just couldn’t get into the groove.

“I know the potential of this team and I’m proud of them, but they just came out a little flat.”

Taking on the No. 4 seed Jacob Hespeler in the second contest of the day, Innisdale held its own, trailing by five or six most of the way through the opening set before a late run pushed the Cambridge school past the Invaders.

Once again, the energy was far lower for Innisdale in the second set, as it listlessly fell 25-9.

“In any game, you carry on the energy from the previous set, so when you end a set badly, you’re going to carry that into the next one,” McLeaming said. “Sometimes, we can still get ourselves up, but sometimes, it’s too late.”

Innisdale will face two of the lower-ranked squads in their pool on Tuesday, and if it can win one, or possibly both, then the Invaders will be able to keep their season going on the consolation side.

“They always play well under pressure,” Molasy said. “It will be on them to generate more offence, have better passing, and success comes with that as well.

“So it’ll be about having a good attitude and knowing what their skills sets are, and if they can put things together, they’ll be successful.”

