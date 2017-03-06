INNISFIL – South Simcoe police RIDE patrols stopped nearly 650 vehicles during a 12-hour period Saturday.

From noon until midnight, 29 drivers were asked for roadside tests, nine lost their driving privileges for three days after registering a warn, two were arrested for impaired driving and two more face drug possession charges.

“It is disappointing that so many suspensions were issued in a very short period of time ,” said acting Sgt. Steve Black. “People are taking unnecessary risks.”

In total, 643 vehicles were stopped at various locations in the town.