A Barrie man cut himself on a glass door before city police arrested him inside Kempenfelt Pharmacy late Sunday.

Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to a break-in at the Victoria Street pharmacy.

When police arrived, a man was found inside the pharmacy and was arrested. He had cut himself on the door getting into the building.

A 36-year-old man was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre for treatment.

He faces charges of breaking and entering, and two counts of breaching his probation on another charge.