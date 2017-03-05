INNISFIL – A Keswick woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash here late Friday afternoon.

At 4:30 p.m., South Simcoe police say a Honda Civic was northbound on the 20th Side Road, north of County Rd. 89, Shore Acres Drive, when its driver lost control, crossed into oncoming traffic and was struck by a southbound Ford Edge.

The 32-year-old woman seriously injured was in the Civic's front passenger seat and was taken to a Toronto trauma centre.

The man driving the Honda, a woman in the back seat and a girl age two all received minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

A woman driving the Ford and her six-month-old daughter were checked by paramedics at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.