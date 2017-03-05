Patrick Brown says there's still a place for decency and substance in politics, despite the influence of Republican American President Donald Trump.

“I don't think you have to cater to populism,” said Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party leader. “I really believe that there is a place for substance, there's a place for being decent in our political system.”

Brown, MPP for Simcoe North, said his support of a federal Liberal Islamophobia motion is an example.

“There's Conservatives that might have been upset with me for the strong stance I took supporting the Islamophobia motion, and there are some people who sent me hate mail,” he said. “But I can tell you the vast majority of people I have run into outside of the bubble of partisan politics are telling me 'thank you for being decent'.”

Mississauga-Erin Mills MP Iqra Khalid's private member's motion says the government should recognize the need to quell the increasing public climate of hate and fear, and condemn Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination.

There were protests on both sides of Khalid's motion in Toronto and Montreal on the weekend.

Brown says in this and other situations, partisan politics need to be put aside.

“Some times I think we get caught up in the partisan bubble and forget the fact that outside that bubble, most people don't care about the partisan rhetoric or the games,” he said, “and just want you to be reasonable, pragmatic and decent.

“I will continue to do my best to be reasonable, pragmatic and decent.”

Brown, a former Conservative Barrie MP (when the city was just one riding, not two) said he has also been paying attention to the federal Conservative leadership race.

Its 14 candidates include Kellie Leitch, Simcoe-Grey MP, and celebrity businessman Kevin O'Leary.

O'Leary, who some have dubbed 'Trump-light', has spoken about boycotting debates because there are too many candidates. His competitors have cried foul.

Leitch has said all immigrants, refugees and visitors to Canada should have a face-to-face interview with an immigration officer, to be screened for 'Canadian values'.

Brown seems content to be off the federal stage.

“I'm very happy that I'm at Queen's Park right now,” he said. “I've gone to great pains to make the provincial party modern and inclusive.

“It doesn't matter who you love, it doesn't matter where you were born, it doesn't matter the colour of your skin, it doesn't matter what god you worship, you have a home in our party and that's the story of Canada.”

Brown is gearing up for the June, 2018 Ontario election.

A Forum Research poll last November said his Tories would win 70 of the 107 seats in the provincial legislature if an election was imminent. The New Democrats would win 26, and be the official opposition, while the Liberals would take just 11 seats.

That translates into 43% of Ontarians voting for the PCs, with 24% supporting both the Liberals and the NDP, Forum said.

Premier Kathleen Wynne's approval rating fell to 13%.

Brown still has a little work to do, however.

The polls said that while 49% still didn’t know who he is, 28% who do, like him, compared to 23% who don’t.

Forum's phone survey of 1,184 people has a margin of error of plus or minus 3%, 19 times out of 20.

With files by the National Post

bbruton@postmedia.com