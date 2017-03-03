INNISFIL – Nine pairs of sunglasses worth an estimated $3,000 were lifted from a Tanger Outlet Mall store Thursday.

South Simcoe police were called to the Sunglass Hut at 7 p.m. and told a male had entered at 4 p.m.

He distracted the store employee near the back of the store, police said, while two others, a female and another male, remained at the front of the store.

Soon after the trio left the employee noticed the sunglasses were missing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.