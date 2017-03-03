Change text size for the story

BRADFORD – A local woman was arrested after police responding to a 911 call Wednesday found a man and his two children standing outside a home.

South Simcoe police called to a Millar Park Avenue residence were told an argument between a man and his former common-law wife had escalated, and he was threatened.

A 41-year-old woman was charged with uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She has an April court date.

The man did not require medical attention.